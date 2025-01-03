Portland faces Milwaukee, looks to stop road skid

Portland Trail Blazers (11-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (17-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to end its seven-game road slide when the Trail Blazers face Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 11-6 in home games. Milwaukee has a 9-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trail Blazers are 3-14 on the road. Portland has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.5% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 45.2% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bucks.

Jerami Grant is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Trail Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-6, averaging 110.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: AJ Green: day to day (calk).

Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: day to day (ankle), Jerami Grant: day to day (face).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

