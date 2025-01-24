Pope has 25 as Texas State downs Louisiana 89-74

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Tylan Pope scored 25 points as Texas State beat Louisiana 89-74 on Thursday night.

Pope added five rebounds and three blocks for the Bobcats (12-8, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Josh O'Garro added 17 points while shooting 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had nine rebounds. Dylan Dawson went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns (6-14, 4-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Hardy, who finished with 15 points. Louisiana also got 12 points from Mostapha El Moutaouakkil.

Both teams play on Saturday. Texas State visits Arkansas State and Louisiana hosts Southern Miss.

