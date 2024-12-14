Poole, Wizards to host Tatum and the Celtics

Boston Celtics (20-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference play.

The Wizards have gone 2-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Celtics are 18-3 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 8.9.

The Wizards are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Celtics allow to opponents. The Celtics average 120.2 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 123.4 the Wizards allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poole is averaging 20.2 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Wizards.

Derrick White is averaging 17.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Celtics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-9, averaging 104.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.3 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ribs), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hamstring), Corey Kispert: day to day (ankle), Kyshawn George: day to day (ankle).

Celtics: Sam Hauser: day to day (adductor), Jayson Tatum: day to day (patella), Jaden Springer: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press