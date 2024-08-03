Advertisement

'Pommel Horse Guy' Stephen Nedoroscik Wins Another Olympic Bronze

josephine harvey
·3 min read
Stephen Nedoroscik, the breakout star gymnast that became known as “pommel horse guy” after an iconic performance in the men’s team final, is taking home another medal from the Paris Olympics.

He won a bronze medal on Saturday in the men’s gymnastics individual pommel horse final. Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan took gold and Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan secured the silver.

He’s the first individual medalist for the men’s USA team since 2016.

The self-described “nerdy pommel horse specialist” went viral after he whipped off his glasses and dominated the apparatus on Monday. His performance propelled his squad to bronze, breaking a 16-year medal drought for the U.S. in that men’s event.

But it was Nedoroscik’s mannerisms in the lead-up to Monday’s performance that won hearts around the world, with some dubbing him the “Clark Kent of pommel horse.” At one point as he waited his turn, he appeared to take a nap.

Nedoroscik is a specialist in only one apparatus, unlike many gymnasts who compete across many disciplines. He could therefore only compete in the team and pommel horse events.

His teammates and stadium attendees could be seen and heard roaring with excitement as he completed his routine on Saturday.

And his thousands of new fans around the world were delighted he landed another well-deserved podium finish.

Here are some of the reactions to Saturday’s event.

