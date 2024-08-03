'Pommel Horse Guy' Stephen Nedoroscik Wins Another Olympic Bronze

Stephen Nedoroscik, the breakout star gymnast that became known as “pommel horse guy” after an iconic performance in the men’s team final, is taking home another medal from the Paris Olympics.

He won a bronze medal on Saturday in the men’s gymnastics individual pommel horse final. Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan took gold and Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan secured the silver.

He’s the first individual medalist for the men’s USA team since 2016.

The self-described “nerdy pommel horse specialist” went viral after he whipped off his glasses and dominated the apparatus on Monday. His performance propelled his squad to bronze, breaking a 16-year medal drought for the U.S. in that men’s event.

Stephen Nedoroscik finishes his pommel horse routine in the final and the crowd goes WILD! 👏 #ParisOlympics



📺 E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/JbCPmqNJA7 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

But it was Nedoroscik’s mannerisms in the lead-up to Monday’s performance that won hearts around the world, with some dubbing him the “Clark Kent of pommel horse.” At one point as he waited his turn, he appeared to take a nap.

Nedoroscik is a specialist in only one apparatus, unlike many gymnasts who compete across many disciplines. He could therefore only compete in the team and pommel horse events.

His teammates and stadium attendees could be seen and heard roaring with excitement as he completed his routine on Saturday.

And his thousands of new fans around the world were delighted he landed another well-deserved podium finish.

Here are some of the reactions to Saturday’s event.

the pommel horse guy squinting to read the scoreboard is the most relatable part of the olympics — Michael (@michael_mp4) August 3, 2024

Hur Woong falls off the horse, and that will do it.



Stephen Nedoroscik hangs on for bronze, becoming just the second American man in 40 years to win an Olympic medal on pommel horse.



The legend of Pommel Horse Guy grows. — Tom Schad (@Tom_Schad) August 3, 2024

NBC throwing together a pommel horse guy edit in less than 48 hours when they realize the internet loves him pic.twitter.com/HESOB5JPse — Mean Paralegal™️ (@itbwhatitb76) August 3, 2024

Pommel Horse Guy should get an extra difficulty point to compensate for the fact he can't see the fucking pommel horse #Olympics — Elle ⚘️🍉 (@__shiticantsay) August 3, 2024

Pommel Horse Guy Stephen Nedoroscik has become so impactful in the span of a week that we can see a photo of glasses and know exactly what’s about to go down. #OlympicGameshttps://t.co/n8brPlukWy — Tracy Troutman, MBA (@TracyATroutman) August 3, 2024

THE LAST GUY FELL POMMEL HORSE GUY YOU ARE A POMMEL HORSE MEDALIST https://t.co/bPvNVF4pgjpic.twitter.com/2OuTfOnhNT — d ⎊ (@awfcdreamer) August 3, 2024

The fact that "pommel horse guy" is trending is why the Olympics are awesome. — Diane Swintal (@dswintal) August 3, 2024

Pommel horse guy went to Paris to do one job and comes home with two Olympic medals. Just living his best life 🙌 — Mike Althouse (@USNA86) August 3, 2024

