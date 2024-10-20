Poll: Who should be the Miami Herald’s high school football Player of the Week? (Oct. 20)

Week 9 of the high school football season saw more notable performances from South Florida’s best.

This week, we continue a feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade and Broward high school football.

Below is a look at the candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Oct. 24, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Omari McNeil, Pompano Beach Ely: McNeil passed for 160 yards and a touchdown and ran for 57 yards and three more scores as the Tigers routed rival Dillard 31-7 in the Soul Bowl.

Blanche Ely Tigers quarterback Omari McNeil (9) runs to score against Dillard Panthers during football game on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Dillard HS in Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Ezekiel Marcelin, Miami Central: Marcelin had four sacks and two tackles for loss to lead the Rockets to a 22-14 win over Miami Norland and their third GMAC championship in four seasons.

▪ Nylan Maine, Miami Booker T. Washington: Maine ran for nearly 100 yards and threw two touchdown passes to lead the Tornadoes to a 27-14 win over Miami Southridge to snap the Spartans’ seven-game winning streak.

Booker T. Washington Tornadoes quarterback Nylan Maine (1) carries the ball against Miami Central Rockets during football game on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.

▪ Andrew Indorf, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Indorf ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Raiders in a 44-6 rout of Coconut Creek Monarch.

▪ Santiago Robles, La Salle: Robles ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught three passes for 21 yards to lead the Royal Lions to a 14-7 win over St. Brendan.