Poll: Who should be the Miami Herald’s high school football Player of the Week? (Sept. 23)

Week 5 of the high school football season saw some clashes between powerhouse teams and more notable performances from South Florida’s best.

This week, we continue a feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade and Broward high school football.

Below is a look at the candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Sept. 26, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Jack Spaeder, Coconut Creek Monarch: Spaeder completed 25 of 35 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-8 win over Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Anthony McQueen, Miami Central: McQueen completed 17 of 24 passes for 352 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and also ran for 56 yards and a score in a 35-32 win over Plantation American Heritage.

▪ Neimann Lawrence, Miami Ransom Everglades: Lawrence completed 14 of 19 passes for 194 yards and five touchdown passes to lead the Raiders to a 37-7 win over Pine Crest.

Ransom Everglades quarterback Neimann Lawrence was voted the Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade Athlete of the Week by the fans after completing 17 of 19 passes for 315 yards and throwing six touchdown passes in a 48-0 win over Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy.

▪ Ricky Carter, Miami True North: Carter had 11 tackles including five for loss and finished with two sacks to lead the Titans to a 40-3 win over Everglades Prep.

▪ Alex Gammage, Sunrise Piper: Gammage was a force on defense for the Bengals and had the game-sealing interception in a 21-20 win over Blanche Ely.