Poll: Who should be the Miami Herald’s High School Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 23)

South Florida’s top athletes were recognized last week in the sports of bowling, cross-country, golf and volleyball.

This week, we continue a feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week from bowling, golf and volleyball in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Sept. 26, around 10 p.m. You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates:

▪ Duron Blash, Miami Dr. Krop bowling: had high game 190 and high series 508 in a 4-3 win over Belen Jesuit.

▪ Daniela Dobal, Miami Coral Reef volleyball: led the Barracudas to third place in the Gold Bracket of the Lake Howell Varsity Invitational in Orlando. She totaled 36 kills, 80 service receptions, 57 digs, and 5 aces as Coral Reef went 4-1 to up its record to 10-1.

▪ Danielle Hernandez, Miami Palmer Trinity golf: won the girls’ division of the Palm League Golf Championship at Biltmore Golf Course (par 71) in Coral Gables. She shot 3-under par 68. The next day she scored a hole-in-one on Hole No.7 at the Granada Golf Course also in Coral Gables.

▪ Enrique Groso, Miami Belen Jesuit bowling: had high game 207 and high series 527 in a close defeat to Krop.

▪ Emma Jaramillo, Miami Ferguson bowling: had a high game 165 and high series 457 in a win over Coral Gables.

▪ Julia Lewkowitz, Miami Ransom Everglades volleyball: led the Raiders to the Palm League Conference Tournament title with 23 kills, 3 aces and 33 digs. Ransom Everglades went 3-0, beating Miami Palmer Trinity, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest and host Miami Gulliver Prep.

▪ Brianna Napoles, Miami Gulliver Prep volleyball: for the runner-up Raiders at the Palm League Conference Tournament had 5 kills & 11 assists in a win over Coconut Creek North Broward Prep; 16 assists & 3 aces in a win over Boca Raton St. Andrew’s; and 18 assists & 16 digs in a loss against Ransom Everglades.

▪ Sohan Patel, Plantation American Heritage golf: won in a playoff at the 40th annual Morrison High School Golf Tournament at Pompano Beach Country Club. With an even par 72, he led the Patriots to the team title.

▪ Lexander Perdomo, Miami Ferguson bowling: had a high game 227 and high series 652 in a win over Coral Gables.

▪ Tyler Salinetro, Miami Coral Park bowling: had a high game 225 and high series 654 in a win over Killian.

▪ Alexander Weinberg, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest golf: tied for third for third place Pine Crest in the boys’ division of the Palm League Golf Championship at Biltmore Golf Course (par 71) in Coral Gables.. He fired 1-under par 70.