Police set to investigate racist incident targeted at Real Madrid ace during Euro 2024

Racism has sadly become a recurring issue in football, casting a shadow over the beautiful game.

This disturbing trend has been notably prevalent in recent years, with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. frequently subjected to racist abuse from opposition fans in Spain.

Despite numerous calls for action, the winger has been a constant target, sparking widespread outrage as football continues to grapple with its racism problem.

The issue of racism is not exclusive to Spain either. The problem reared its ugly head during the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany as well.

England stars Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham, two of the most promising young talents, were the most abused players throughout the tournament, facing a barrage of racist insults online and from fans.

Police set to take action

According to Daily Mail, The Football Association has now referred the incidents to the police for further investigation, as authorities aim to take a stronger stance against such disgraceful behaviour.

Racism has become commonplace even in modern football (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The report adds that The FA has provided funding of around £25,000 to facilitate prosecutions in regards to online abuse of their players.

Saka and Bellingham were pivotal for England during their Euro 2024 campaign, but their performances were overshadowed by the hate they received.

According to a UEFA report, Saka was subjected to the highest number of ‘tier one’ comments, with 50 directed at him, while Bellingham received 40.

‘Tier one’ comments, as classified by UEFA, are considered the most harmful and are recognized as candidates for prosecution under the law.

The abuse endured by these players highlights the continuing struggle football faces in eradicating racism, even at the most prestigious tournament.

With police involvement now underway, the hope is that those responsible will be held accountable and that the actions taken will send a strong message to perpetrators.