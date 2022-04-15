Police identify victim in southwest Edmonton homicide

Police investigate a suspicious death in the Edgemont neighbourhood Wednesday. (Nathan Gross/CBC - image credit)

An autopsy has confirmed that a man found dead in a garage in southwest Edmonton was a victim of homicide.

According to police, Curtis Vidal, 41, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was located at a home in the area of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent Tuesday night.

Police said in a news release Thursday that officers responded to a report of an injured male at a residence at 9:13 p.m. on Tuesday. Vidal was found in a front-attached garage at that location.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle, believed to be a silver 2015 Subaru Outback, in the area of Erasmus Wynd or in the area of 4th Avenue and 39th Street between Tuesday 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 13 at 4:30 a.m.

Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.