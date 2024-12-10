Police called to break-in at Bengals' QB Joe Burrow's home during 'Monday Night Football'

Less than three weeks after the NFL issued a warning about "organized and skilled" criminals targeting athletes' homes, another star quarterback's home has been broken into.

Police were called to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's home for a reported break-in during the Bengals' "Monday Night Football" game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the break-in of Burrow's home in Anderson Township, Ohio, during the Bengals' 27-20 road win over Dallas. The sheriff's office told The Enquirer that the break-in occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Monday night. No other details were released.

According to 911 calls obtained by WLWT, a caller stated someone broke into Burrow's house and it was "completely messed up." Radio traffic from the night specifies that an officer at his house that night said there was a shattered window to a bedroom that was ransacked.

“Someone is trying to break in to the house right now. My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house. She is staying there. He’s at the football game. She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should go outside." @wlwt — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) December 10, 2024

On Nov. 21, the NFL released a memo to all 32 teams that organized criminals are targeting professional athletes' homes.

In the memo, the NFL specified that "law enforcement officials have noted these groups appear to exploit team schedules to target athletes' homes on game days."

The NFL issued this security alert to clubs to tell their players and staff about “organized and skilled” criminals increasingly targeting professional athletes' homes. pic.twitter.com/EoArE8dTw0 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 21, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce also had their homes burglarized in early October during a "Monday Night Football" game this season.

Belton, Mo. police were called to Mahomes' residence after his security team called in an incident. According to police documents obtained by The Kansas City Star, the Cass County Sheriff's Office characterized the incident as "Burglary/Breaking & Entering."

Documents show that $20,000 was taken from Kelce's home, and the back door was damaged.

League officials say in the memo that "burglary groups appear to be gathering information on potential victims through public records, media reports and social media."

The NFL recommends players and teams wait until after team activities end to post updates on social media.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bengals QB Joe Burrow's home broken into during 'MNF'