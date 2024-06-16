Poland vs Netherlands: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Arguably the toughest group of Euro 2024, Group D, gets underway today when Netherlands face Poland.

These two are joined by World Cup finalists France and a reborn Austria under the stewardship of Ralf Rangnick.

Poland were the last team to book their spot at the European Championship, beating Wales on penalties in a play-off to reach the tournament.

The Dutch, meanwhile, arrive after a reasonably nervy qualification process of their own, only securing their entry by beating Republic of Ireland in the penultimate game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Poland vs Netherlands is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off time today, Sunday 16 June, 2024.

The Volksparkstadion in Hamburg will host.

Where to watch Poland vs Netherlands

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage BBC One, with coverage starting at 1.35pm.

Live stream: Fans can tune in via free online streams, on the app and website for BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Poland vs Netherlands team news

The Polish team are missing a number of players including Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, who has been left out due to injury.

Robert Lewandowski has suffered a thigh injury and will miss the game.

Holland have big injury concerns, with Frenkie De Jong was ruled out of the tournament earlier this week, as well as Teun Koopmeiners. Jurrien Timber has not made the squad after suffering a serious knee injury on his Arsenal debut.

Joshua Zirkzee and Ian Maatsen are late call-ups.

Frenkie De Jong has been ruled out of the tournament (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Poland vs Netherlands prediction

Poland endured a pretty torrid time of things in 2023, so the Dutch look slight favourites.

Netherlands to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Poland have not beaten the Dutch since 1979 and lost their last meeting 2-0, in the 2022 Nations League.

Poland wins: 3

Draws: 7

Netherlands wins: 9

Poland vs Netherlands latest odds

Poland to win: 5/1

Draw: 5/2

Netherlands to win: 4/9

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.