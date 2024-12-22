Poland Star Admits: ‘Playing For Inter Milan Makes Me Feel Like A Little Kid’

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski admits that playing for Inter Milan has made him feel “like a little kid.”

The 30-year-old spoke to Quotidiano Sportivo in an interview published in today’s print edition, via FCInterNews.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski joined Inter during the summer transfer window.

The Polish international had spent eight years at Napoli. And prior to that, he had starred for the likes of Udinese and Empoli in Serie A.

Across that time, Zielinski had established himself as one of the top midfielders in Serie A.

Therefore, the Pole’s arrival at the reigning champions of Italy was a big move for both he and his new club.

Zielinski made the decision to join Inter. He turned down a contract extension offer from Napoli and made the switch to the San Siro on a free transfer.

Zielinski has donated to a foundation called the Peter Pan Foundation in his native Poland. This is to set up orphanages.

“The credit goes to my parents,” the Inter midfielder said.

“We used to host other children growing up,” he looked back.

Zielinski said that “I had no problems with them.”

“Even if some would say I hid my toys,” he said with a smile.

“Now it’s a pleasure to return home. And to give them something back, and play football with them.”

Zielinski noted that “I try to have fun, and rediscover the child inside me.”

“Playing for Inter makes me feel like a little kid,” the Polish international admitted. “And I don’t know if I could have ever imagined it in my dreams.”

Meanwhile, of his refusal to play for the Poland national team against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, Zielinski said that “It wasn’t just me, it was the whole national team.”

“The war has not been a good thing,” the Pole said. “I know how much my Ukrainian friends have suffered.”

“Many of them came to Poland,” Zielinski added. “Where they are offered a job and a roof over their head.”

Of his wish for 2025, Zielinski said “Just peace, peace on earth.”