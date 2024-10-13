Pogba has MLS option as LAFC make contact despite Marseille interest

MLS side Los Angeles FC have reportedly been in contact with Paul Pogba, who is set to leave Juventus in the coming months, despite being eligible to return to competitive action in 2025.

Pogba was handed a four-year ban after failing a doping test after a 3-0 win over Udinese in Serie A last August. That suspension has since been reduced to 18 months, which means that he can return in March 2025, but Juventus are hoping to either move him on or terminate his contract.

Marseille have been reported as a possible option for Pogba if he wants to stay in Europe, but there are other options in other continents as well, including in Asia and North America.

LAFC make contact with Pogba ahead of 2025 MLS season

According to Sunday’s reports from Calciomercato.com and Tuttosport, LAFC have been in contact with Pogba ahead of the 2025 MLS season. The California outfit have reportedly had an ‘initial’ conversation with the former World Cup winner.

LAFC already have three designated players among their roster, but the contracts of two of them, namely Hugo Lloris and Carlos Vela are due to expire at the end of the calendar year, which would clear up space for the former Manchester United midfielder to join.