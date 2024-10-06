🚨 Pochettino handed injury blows as USMNT confirm three roster changes

Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of the United States Men’s National Team will be without three key stars.

An update from the federation on Sunday confirmed Folarin Balogun, Johnny Cardoso and Tim Weah have all withdrawn due to injury.

The Monaco star has reportedly dislocated his shoulder, the Real Betis midfielder is recovering from a knee injury, and the Juventus player has an issue with his ankle.

The USMNT have subsequently called upon Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann and forwards Brandon Vazquez (Monterrey) and Alex Zendejashave (Club América) as replacements.

Pochettino is expected to lead the American side into a new era as they look forward to hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His first game in charge will be against Panama on October 12 before facing rivals Mexico on 15 October.