PNC Championship 2024 Saturday first round tee times, how to watch
It's the final "silly season" golf tournament of 2024.
The PNC Championship, originally the Father-Son Challenge, has evolved over the years to include a major championship winning golfer, male or female, with any other family member.
The field of 20 two-person teams with play 36 holes over two days at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, a par 72 course measuring 7,106 yards and designed by Greg Norman.
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are the headliners once again and they're seeking their first victory as a duo in the contest, which starts Saturday.
How to watch the PNC Championship 2024
Saturday: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) 12:30-4 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET (Peacock), 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
Tee times for PNC Championship 2024
9 a.m. ET
Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino
Nick Price, Greg Price
9:13 a.m. ET
Mark O'Meara, Shaun O'Meara
Gary Player, Alexander Hall
9:26 a.m. ET
Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo
Trevor Immelman, Jacob Immelman
9:39 a.m. ET
Matt Kuchar, Carson Kuchar
Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman
9:52 a.m. ET
Padraig Harrington, Paddy Harrington
Stewart Cink, Connor Cink
10:05 a.m. ET
Annika Sorenstam, Will McGee
Steve Stricker, Izzi Stricker
10:18 a.m. ET
John Daly, John Daly II
David Duval, Brady Duval
10:31 a.m. ET
Nelly Korda, Petr Korda
Fred Couples, Hunter Hannemann
10:44 a.m. ET
Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods
Justin Leonard, Luke Leonard
10:57 a.m. ET
Bernhard Langer, Jason Langer
Vijay Singh, Qass Singh
