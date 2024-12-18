USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

PNC Championship 2024 Saturday first round tee times, how to watch

It's the final "silly season" golf tournament of 2024.

The PNC Championship, originally the Father-Son Challenge, has evolved over the years to include a major championship winning golfer, male or female, with any other family member.

The field of 20 two-person teams with play 36 holes over two days at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, a par 72 course measuring 7,106 yards and designed by Greg Norman.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are the headliners once again and they're seeking their first victory as a duo in the contest, which starts Saturday.

How to watch the PNC Championship 2024

Tee times for PNC Championship 2024

9 a.m. ET Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino Nick Price, Greg Price 9:13 a.m. ET Mark O'Meara, Shaun O'Meara Gary Player, Alexander Hall 9:26 a.m. ET Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo Trevor Immelman, Jacob Immelman 9:39 a.m. ET Matt Kuchar, Carson Kuchar Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman 9:52 a.m. ET Padraig Harrington, Paddy Harrington Stewart Cink, Connor Cink 10:05 a.m. ET Annika Sorenstam, Will McGee Steve Stricker, Izzi Stricker 10:18 a.m. ET John Daly, John Daly II David Duval, Brady Duval 10:31 a.m. ET Nelly Korda, Petr Korda Fred Couples, Hunter Hannemann 10:44 a.m. ET Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods Justin Leonard, Luke Leonard 10:57 a.m. ET Bernhard Langer, Jason Langer Vijay Singh, Qass Singh

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: PNC Championship 2024 Saturday first round tee times, how to watch