PM Modi pays tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on 105th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 105th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister said that Upadhyaya dedicated his life to nation-building and his thoughts will always inspire the countrymen.

"Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the pioneer of Integral Human Philosophy, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to nation-building. His thoughts will always inspire the countrymen," said Modi in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of BJP. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. (ANI)