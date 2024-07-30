Plouffe twins lead the way as Canada downs Australia 22-14 in 3x3 basketball

PARIS — Twin sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe combined for 18 points as Canada opened its run at the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball tournament with a 22-14 win over Australia.

Katherine Plouffe had a game-high 10 points and added three rebounds while Michelle Plouffe led Canada with five rebounds to go with eight points.

Canada jumped out to 15-2 lead and then coasted to the win.

“It is about defence. It was important for us to get stops and rebounds and just come out locked in on defence and that was the game plan there. A lead like that is huge. It was a testament to all the work we have done," said Michelle Plouffe.

The Plouffes, from Edmonton, were joined on the floor by Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask., (four points, four rebounds) and Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., (two rebounds).

Alex Wilson had six points and a game-high six rebounds for Australia.

Canada's win was a measure of revenge after being eliminated by Australia at an Olympic qualifier in Japan earlier in May. The loss forced Canada to secure its Paris spot through a last-chance qualifier in Hungary.

“We had a (tournament) a few weeks ago, and they beat us twice. We had a really strong game plan. We watched those games to make sure we were prepared. They are such a strong team, and we knew we had to be prepared," said Crozon.

“The most important thing now is recovery, to keep our bodies fresh for the duration.”

Canada shot 8-of-13 from the field and 4-for-11 from two-point range, while Australia struggled at 5-of-16 from the floor and 1-of-6 from two. In 3x3 basketball, a field goal from beyond the arc is worth two points, while a field goal from inside the arc is worth one point.

Canada next faces China on Wednesday.

