Who plays on Sunday Night Football? Breaking down Week 10 matchup

Two teams atop their respective divisions' standings will face off in the Week 10 edition of "Sunday Night Football."

The Houston Texans have gone 2-2 since wide receiver Nico Collins hit the injured reserve with a hamstring injury. That record includes a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, the team's first game after losing wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a season-ending ACL tear a week prior.

Houston will host the Detroit Lions in Week 10, a team holding the second-best record in the NFL at 7-1 and carrying a six-game win streak into the matchup. Detroit is coming off of a big Week 9 divisional victory over the Green Bay Packers, which solidified its first-place status in the NFC North.

Here's what to know for tonight's "Sunday Night Football" game:

Who plays on Sunday Night Football tonight?

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

The Lions remain on the road after a Week 9 victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field. It was Detroit's sixth straight win and kept the team on top of the NFC North.

Quarterback Jared Goff and the offense were shut out in the first quarter of last week's game but scored 24 unanswered points across the next two quarters. Goff finished 18-of-22 on pass attempts for 125 yards and a touchdown while running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 128 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown.

Lions safety Kerby Joseph also got in on the scoring action with a 23-yard pick-6 near the end of the first half.

Detroit is still undefeated on the road with its 4-0 away record and will look to keep it that way as the team heads to Houston for Week 10's prime-time battle.

He's only played in five games this season, but Houston's Joe Mixon has six total touchdowns and leads all running backs in fantasy points per game.

The Texans are playing in their second straight prime-time game after dropping a "Thursday Night Football" game to the Jets last week. Houston held a 7-0 lead at halftime and a 10-7 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Aaron Rodgers' three touchdown passes gave New York a come-from-behind victory at home.

Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud completed just 11 of his 30 pass attempts for 191 yards. Six of those passes were to receiver Tank Dell for 126 receiving yards. The second-year wideout should continue to have an increased role in the Texans' offense with Collins banged up and Diggs out for the season.

Running back Joe Mixon has also had another strong performance in an impressive season. The former Bengal rushed 24 times for 106 yards and the Texans' sole touchdown on Thursday night, extending his streak to four straight games with a score.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3

"Sunday Night Football" will kick off at its standard start time, 8:20 p.m. ET.

Once again, Mike Tirico will handle play-by-play duties during the game, with Cris Collinsworth providing color commentary and Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines during Texans vs. Colts.

NBC's weekly "Football Night in America" pregame show will begin at 7 p.m. ET and feature insight from a panel of analysts, including Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Tony Dungy, and more.

What channel is Sunday Night Football on tonight?

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock | Fubo

For the 2024 NFL season, NBC will broadcast "Sunday Night Football" weekly.

Fans who prefer to stream football games can watch "Sunday Night Football" with a Peacock subscription or with Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Stream all "Sunday Night Football" games with a Peacock subscription

