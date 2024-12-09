Who plays on Monday Night Football? Breaking down Week 14 matchup

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The "Monday Night Football" schedule has delivered top-notch matchups in the second half of the season, and Week 14 brings an intriguing showdown.

The Dallas Cowboys (5-7) will battle the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) at AT&T Stadium to conclude Week 14 of the regular season. Both teams are on the outside looking at the playoff picture in their respective conferences, but there's a slight glimmer of hope for tonight's winner.

The Cowboys are coming off two straight wins: They made easy work of the lowly Giants on Thanksgiving and stunned the Cowboys on the road in Week 12. Dallas' season appeared to be in a tailspin following Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury, but they have a small shot at rejoining the NFC playoff picture if they can earn a third-straight win.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are one of the NFL's most interesting conundrums in 2024. Their top-flight offense is firing on all cylinders, but their defense has been an atrocity. The Bengals have scored the fifth-most points per game (27.9) but have allowed the second-most (28.3).

With five games remaining, they are four wins behind the Broncos (8-5) and Ravens (8-5) for the final spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Bengals need the a victory on "Monday Night Football" to kick off a winning streak on the road to the playoffs.

Here's everything to know about the "Monday Night Football" matchup for Week 14.

Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight?

Matchup : Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

The Bengals travel to Dallas on Monday night to take on the Cowboys. This is the first meeting between these parties since September 2022.

How to watch Monday Night Football

TV channel : ESPN | ABC

Live stream: ESPN+ | Fubo

ESPN and ABC will air "Monday Night Football" in Week 14. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the regular broadcast, which is slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Monday night's game also features an additional alt-cast inspired by "The Simpsons." The animated version is available on Disney+ and ESPN+.

The "ManningCast" will be available on ESPN2 for traditional cable viewers, while those who have cut the cord can find it streaming on ESPN+, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Fans who prefer to stream football games can watch "MNF" with an ESPN+ subscription or with Fubo.

Stream Monday Night Football with a Fubo subscription

Monday Night Football preview

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is slated to start his fifth straight game since Prescott’s injury. The Cowboys are 5-7 but remain behind in the NFC playoff picture entering this showdown on Monday night. On Thanksgiving, they defeated the Giants 27-20 and remain in the hunt for the final Wild Card spot.

Meanwhile, the Bengals enter Monday night in the middle of their second three-game losing streak in 2024. According to FTN, the Bengals rank 29th in defensive DVOA and 6th in offensive DVOA entering Week 14. No team has a larger discrepancy between the units in the NFL.

Of Cincinnati's eight losses, seven have come in one-score games. It's difficult to point the finger at their offense, which is headlined by Joe Burrow, who was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month in November. Burrow is posting MVP-caliber numbers: he leads the NFL with 3,337 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns and has thrown just five interceptions. He has eclipsed 300 yards and three touchdowns in three straight games. In NFL history, only six QBs have done this, combining to go 15-6, but Burrow and the Bengals are 0-3 during this stretch.

Despite Prescott's absence, both teams will have plenty of offensive star power on Monday night. CeeDee Lamb looks to lead Dallas' passing game against the struggling Cincy secondary. The Bengals have allowed at least 34 points in four of its last five games.

The visiting Bengals boast one of the best wide receiver duos in the league, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The former leads the league with 13 touchdown receptions entering Week 14. The Cowboys' defense has also struggled mightily this season in its first under defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. They rank slightly ahead of the Bengals, allowing 28.3 points per game but are starting to get healthy on that side of the ball. Michah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland lead this group, which will have their hands full.

Like most NFL games, this prime-time clash will likely be decided in the red zone. The Bengals have the advantage in this area, converting touchdowns at the second-highest rate in the league (71.1%) compared to Dallas (43.8%), 31st in the NFL.

The playoff races are heating up. A win will keep one of these teams' faint wild-card hopes alive, while a loss will eliminate them from contention.

