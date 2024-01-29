Who is playing in Super Bowl 58? What to know about Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

It has been another tough fought journey, and now the road to the Super Bowl is complete.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for NFL supremacy.

The Chiefs will defend their Super Bowl title after beating the Philadelphia Eagles last year. Patrick Mahomes showed he can win away from Arrowhead Stadium with two road wins in the playoffs. Kansas City beat the Baltimore Ravens to win their second consecutive AFC championship and earn their fourth Super Bowl berth in five years.

The 49ers had a thrilling comeback in the NFC championship game to earn their first trip to the Super Bowl since 2020. They haven't hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since 1995. They came back from a 17-point deficit in the second half to shatter the hopes of the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship. Christian McCaffrey had an MVP caliber season with help from quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Here's who is playing in Super Bowl 58:

AFC champion: Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 14-6 (11-6 regular season)

Head coach: Andy Reid, 11th season with Chiefs

Key players: QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, DT Chris Jones

Path to the Super Bowl: The Chiefs are defending their Super Bowl champions. They started the season rocky with a home loss to the Detroit Lions and have had hiccups along the way, including losing to two division rivals – the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. Their wide receiving corps has struggled, but Kansas City still held on to the top spot in the AFC West and captured their eighth consecutive division title. As the No. 3 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs handily beat the Miami Dolphins in a historically cold game in Kansas City and then traveled to Orchard Park, N.Y., for the first road playoff game of Patrick Mahomes' career. They outlasted the Buffalo Bills yet again to reach their sixth straight AFC championship game, and then they upset the No. 1 seeded Ravens in Baltimore to reach their second consecutive Super Bowl and fourth appearance in five years.

Odds: The Chiefs are the early underdog to win the Super Bowl with odds at +1.5, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts with running back Isiah Pacheco (10) after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21, 2024.

NFC champion: San Francisco 49ers

Record: 14-5 (12-5 regular season)

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan, seventh season with 49ers

Key players: QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner

Path to the Super Bowl: The 49ers started the season red hot, going 5-0. They hit a bit of a skid due to injuries, but Christian McCaffrey continued to power the offense while Brock Purdy kept defenses on their toes, connecting with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. San Francisco claimed to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. They slipped past the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round then broke America's heart by beating the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game. This is 49ers' first Super Bowl appearance since 2020, but they have not won it all since 1995.

Odds: The 49ers are the early favorites to win the Super Bowl with odds at -1.5, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates scoring a touchdown with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) and offensive tackle Colton McKivitz during an NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

