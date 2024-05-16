Who is playing in NFL Week 6? Here's the complete schedule for Oct. 10-14 games
Thursday, Oct. 10
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
Sunday, Oct. 13
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears (at Tottenham, London), 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
Monday, Oct. 14
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 6 schedule 2024: Dates, time, TV info for games