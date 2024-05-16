Who is playing in NFL Week 15? Here's the complete schedule for Dec. 12-16 games
Thursday, Dec. 12
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)*
Sunday, Dec. 15
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
Monday, Dec. 16
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*
Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*
