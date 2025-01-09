Playing against son would be 'pinnacle' for Young

Ashley Young won 39 caps for England and was in the squad for the 2018 World Cup - but says playing against his teenage son Tyler would be the greatest moment of his career.

Tyler, 18, is in the Peterborough United squad for Thursday's third-round tie against his dad's current team Everton (19:45 GMT).

And manager Darren Ferguson admitted when the draw was made last month that he would be "under a bit of pressure" to give Tyler time on the pitch at Goodison Park.

"I think Tyler would say it's old v young. It's really special for me. I've been saying for years that if there was any way we could play against each other or with each other, out of my whole career, it would be the pinnacle," Ashley, now 39, told BBC Breakfast.

And it would be some pinnacle as Young Sr includes Aston Villa, Manchester United and Inter Milan among his former clubs and has Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League and Serie A winners' medals in his collection.

"The career I've had, the trophies that I've won, to hopefully get the chance to play against my son just eclipses all of that," he said.

When the third-round draw was made live on TV, Tyler wasn't even watching it.

He later found out they had been given an away tie against Everton - and could hardly believe it when his dad called to give him the news.

The youngster said: "I was sat there in a hotel getting ready for a game and I just got a call from dad saying 'have you seen it?' I didn't even know the draw was that day so I just said 'seen what?'

"He said 'I'm playing against you in the FA Cup'. I was like 'no, you're not.'"

But how did he feel when the truth finally hit home?

"I can't wait to play him and try and beat him. We're very competitive. I'm definitely faster."

As you might expect, the subject came up once or twice around the Young dinner table over the Christmas period.

"We're now closer to the game, so he's lucky to still be in the house, to be honest," said Ashley.

"I don't talk highly of him a lot because it's the way my dad was with me. I keep him grounded. Even now, when I'm playing games, my dad will tell me what I've done wrong, what I've done right.

"Having an 18-year-old son, he's fantastic when he wants to be but annoying at times. This week he comes up as an enemy, so hopefully he'll have a good game but it'll be us that'll be going through."

Tyler's only first-team appearance for Posh so far came as a 63rd-minute substitute in a 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Stevenage in October.

However, Ferguson confirmed: "Tyler will be on the bench and it's not just because his dad is Ashley. There's footballing reasons behind it. And I have to have nine subs."

The game is subject to a 13:00 GMT safety inspection because of the wintry conditions in the Merseyside area.

But if it does go ahead, it will only be the second meeting between the two clubs - and Young Sr will not be doing his son any favours as Everton look to avoid an upset.

"He's 18 years old, he's an adult, he's going to have to look after himself on the pitch. If there's a tackle there, whether it's me or someone else, it's just what happens."