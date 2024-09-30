The players with the most Premier League goals and assists since 2023/24

Cole Palmer saw his star continue to rise at the weekend as the Chelsea midfielder made history with a four-goal performance against Brighton.

Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in a game before half-time, with his third hat-trick since signing for Chelsea in 2023.

The 22-year-old was named PFA Young Player of the Year last season and now has more Premier League goal involvements than league games played for Chelsea.

Following his latest showing, we’ve ranked the players with the most Premier League goals and assists since the start of last season.

Most Premier League goal involvements since 2023/24

=5. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and Son Heung-min (Tottenham) – 31

Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-min start off this list have returned 31 goals and assist each since the start of last season.

Saka scored 16 league goals last season in the best return of his Arsenal career with the 22-year-old having developed into one of the best wingers in the world at the Emirates. Son has shown remarkable consistency during almost a decade on the opposite side of North London, reaching 10+ league goals in eight consecutive campaigns for Spurs.

No player has created more clear-cut goalscoring opportunities than Bukayo Saka (9) in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/2ZZn7tAfeI — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 29, 2024

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 36

A numbers machine.

Mohamed Salah might be into his thirties but the Liverpool winger has shown few signs of slowing down. The 32-year-old has four goals and four assists from six league games this season, taking his haul to 36 in the Premier League since the start of 2023/24.

He now has 271 goal involvements for Liverpool in the Premier League and only five players have ever managed more for a single club.

3. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 38

Ollie Watkins climbed into third place on this list this weekend after scoring one and creating another in Aston Villa’s 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town.

Watkins has evolved into a complete number nine package under Unai Emery, whose faith in the forward was rewarded last season. The 28-year-old’s 19 league goals was the best return of his Premier League career, while a league-leading 13 assists earned Watkins the Premier League’s Playmaker of the Season award.

Most Premier League assists since the start of last season: ◉ 15 – Ollie Watkins

◎ 15 – Cole Palmer Underrated. pic.twitter.com/fhpx0qz5Af — Squawka (@Squawka) September 29, 2024

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 42

When it comes to goals, no one can match Erling Haaland.

The back-to-back Golden Boot winners continues to set records tumbling and has started the season in scintillating form. Haaland has 10 goals in six games this season, 37 since the start of last season, and has added in five assists for good measure.

He’s now scored 100 goals in 106 games for the Citizens.

1. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 43

Cole Palmer is out in front after a dazzling individual performance this weekend.

Palmer punished Brighton with four first-half goals, including a wondrous free-kick into the top corner to seal his hat-trick at Stamford Bridge. He now has 43 goals and assists in 39 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, while his three hat-tricks is a club record in the Premier League era, shared with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Didier Drogba, and Frank Lampard.

You won’t find many better ways to seal a hat-trick than this free-kick from Cole Palmer 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mrtzL6Yuzd — Premier League (@premierleague) September 28, 2024

No player has provided more assists (15) since the start of last season.

