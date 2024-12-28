The players who can discuss a free transfer in January

The first week of January may be the time for bringing down decorations, taking the empties to the bottle bank and returning unwanted gifts.

But it's also a time for fresh starts. While you scour job listings and wonder if that new role would be worth the traffic, some big names in the Premier League are casting their eyes further afield.

From 1 January, players who are out of contract this summer can start talking to foreign clubs - and this year there are some superstars who could well be lining up major summer moves...

The Liverpool problem

Salah has scored 171 Premier League goals for Liverpool [Reuters]

Unless you've been living under a rock you will be well aware Liverpool have a trio of first-team names in this situation. Yes, they could well lose Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold on free transfers this summer.

The 32-year-old Salah is certainly showing no signs of being distracted by speculation over his future, having scored 16 goals and racked up 11 assists in the Premier League this season. The Anfield club have reportedly been wary of paying top money for a forward of his age, but how much would it cost to replace those kind of numbers? And how will the fans react at losing a Kop idol?

Alexander-Arnold is the outlier of the three as he is only 26 and arguably in, or approaching, his peak. Real Madrid have long been linked with the full-back and have a history of making major free-agent signings, such as Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

Oh, and a certain Steve McManaman from Liverpool back in 1999, as the winger became perhaps the first big English player to do a 'Bosman'. Could TAA be next?

Dutchman Van Dijk, 33, is the most likely of the three to stay and the captain has again been in fine form. Is he going to extend his stay at Anfield beyond seven years?

Goodbye De Bruyne?

Kevin de Bruyne joined Manchester City in August 2015 [EPA]

It is fair to say this season has not gone to plan for Manchester City.

As they stand 14 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand, even Pep Guardiola is up against it as his side chase a fifth successive title.

And while Guardiola has agreed to stay on as manager, it could be the end of the road at City for Kevin de Bruyne.

The 33-year-old midfielder has struggled with injury in recent years, including coming off hurt in both the Champions League final defeat by Chelsea in 2021 and the win over Inter Milan in 2023.

De Bruyne has played just 16 games so far this season as City have struggled in domestic and European competition.

Could the Belgian soon be off to the United States or Saudi Arabia?

See you later Son?

There could be movement at several other top clubs too - with Tottenham and Everton potentially losing long-standing goalscorers.

Spurs captain Son Heung-min has been at the club since 2015 and is 18th on the list of all-time Premier League goalscorers with 125.

He has only scored five in the league this season and may feel it is time to move on for a new challenge and honours, although Spurs are expected to trigger a one-year option they have to extend the South Korean forward's current deal?

Even then, with no sign of new contract talks being on the table so far, the inevitable one-year extension feels as though it would still leave plenty of questions about his future.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is only 27 and may feel he has one big move in him. His goal return has slowed down, with only 11 coming in the Premier League since the end of the 2012-22 season, but the England international could still attract some big suitors on a free.

Wood I stay, or Wood I go?

Wood has 10 goals this season for Forest [Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood is thoroughly enjoying his 13th season in the Premier League, but his recent exploits at the City Ground may have caught the eye of clubs overseas.

He joined Forest on loan from Newcastle in January 2023, before signing a permanent deal in the summer of that year, and has gone from strength to strength.

New Zealand striker Wood, 33, already has 10 league goals under his belt this season as third-placed Forest dream of European football.

Another in-form player facing an uncertain future is Amad Diallo.

The Ivory Coast winger, 22, has been a revelation under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

Diallo has looked excellent wide on the right in Amorim's 3-4-3 and, while United have a one-year option to extend, he will surely be handed a new contract to stay at Old Trafford.

Thomas Partey was a mainstay in the Arsenal midfield when Mikel Arteta first took charge but spent most of last season on the sidelines due to injury.

Now in his fifth campaign at the Emirates and with fitness a concern, could the Ghana international, 31, be allowed to secure a move away?

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is another whose career has been derailed by injuries, but when fit, the 32-year-old remains a reliable and proven finisher.

Crystal Palace's 25-year-old left-back Tyrick Mitchell, Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, 27, Southampton's 27-year-old full-back Kyle Walker-Peters and Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire, 31, and Victor Lindelof, 30, are others who could be fielding calls in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs are also primed to pounce for several high-profile targets who currently ply their trade overseas.

Bayern Munich have three players who are attractive options, with Canada full-back Alphonso Davies, 24, midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 29, and winger Leroy Sane, 28, all out of contract in the summer.

The trio have been linked with Premier League clubs over the past 12 months and the opportunity to bring them in on a free, along with Bayer Leverkusen's 28-year-old defender Jonathan Tah, might prove difficult to turn down.

In France, Canada striker Jonathan David, 24, has yet to agree fresh terms with Lille. He is Ligue 1's leading scorer with 11 goals in 15 appearances, and club team-mate, midfielder Angel Gomes, 24, could also return to England when his contract expires.