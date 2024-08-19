Player of the Week for Myrtle Beach area high school football is launching! How to vote

The best high school athletes in Horry and Georgetown counties will showcase their talents on the field and in the gymnasium during the 2024-25 school year.

The Grand Strand is home to many notable athletes, particularly on the gridiron, and we want to highlight their on-field achievements this year.

The Sun News will hold weekly votes for Player of the Week during the 2024 high school football season for Horry and Georgetown counties. The 2024 South Carolina High School League football season Week 0 begins on Aug. 23. Head coaches can nominate a player for their outstanding performance following a game, providing the nominee’s first and last name, position, grade, statistics, and notable moments from that player’s performance.

Voting will begin on Mondays during football season and wrap up each Thursday.

The Sun News will also hold Player of the Week votes for Horry and Georgetown counties regarding other high school sports following the football season.

If you have any questions, please email The Sun News at bmorse@thesunnews.com.