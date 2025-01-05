Player Ratings: Roma 2-0 Lazio, Ranieri the Derby King

Lorenzo Pellegrini is Football Italia’s MOTM in Roma’s 2-0 win over Lazio in the Derby della Capitale.

The Italian midfielder broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes in his first home Serie A appearance since October 31.

The Giallorossi’s quick start shocked the Biancocelesti as Alexis Saelemaekers doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Lazio’s reaction wasn’t necessarily organised, but the Biancocelesti pushed forward, hoping to score a goal and get back into the game. Marco Baroni introduced Loum Tchaouna and Boulaye Dia right after the break, and Lazio created enough opportunities to score at least once.

ROME, ITALY – JANUARY 05: Alexis Salememakers of AS Roma celebrates a second goal with his team mates during the Serie A match between Roma and Lazio at Stadio Olimpico on January 05, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Players on both sides became increasingly irritable as the game progressed. Referee Luca Pairetto showed eight yellow cards, three for Roma and five for Lazio, plus a late red card to Taty Castellanos.

Paulo Dybala alone got three Lazio players booked in the first half.

The Argentinean was subbed off in the second half when Roma’s resolute defending allowed Claudio Ranieri to win his fifth derby from five.

Roma 2-0 Lazio – player ratings

Roma: Svilar 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Hummels 7, N’Dicka 6.5; Saelemaekers 7 (67′ El Shaarawy 6), Konè 6.5, Paredes 6.5, Angelino 6; Dybala 6.5 (74′ Baldanzi 6), Pellegrini 7.5 (67′ Pisilli 6); Dovbyk 6 (74′ Shomurodov 6). Coach: Ranieri 7.5.

Best Roma player: Pellegrini 7.5 – Inevitably the Man of the Match. He wasn’t even supposed to start, but Ranieri surprisingly picked him, and the response was the best that Roma fans, including Ranieri and Pellegrini, could ever imagine. The Italian midfielder also tested Ivan Provedel in the second half and could have scored the third for the Giallorossi. He received a deserved standing ovation when he was subbed off. Fresh start.

Roma coach: Ranieri 7.5 – 14 years ago, he replaced Totti and De Rossi after 45 minutes, recovering from one goal down and winning 1-0. This time around, the decision to start Pellegrini was equally surprising and effective. It was a perfect game plan, with a strong start and solid defence. Hopefully, for the Giallorossi, it’s a season-changer.

Lazio: Provedel 6; Marusic 6, Gila 5.5, Romagnoli 5.5, Nuno Tavares 6; Guendouzi 6, Rovella 5, Dele-Bashiru 5.5 (46′ Dia 5.5); Isaksen 5 (46′ Tchaouna 5), Castellanos 5, Zaccagni 5. Coach: Baroni 5.5.

Best Lazio player: Guendouzi 6 – Usual impressive physicality and a few shots from distance that scared Roma off, but still not enough for the Biancocelesti.

Lowest Lazio rating: Zaccagni 5 – Some glimpses of quality, but surely Lazio needed more from their captain, who didn’t make the most of his chances.

Lazio coach: Baroni 5.5 – He paid a high price for a soft approach. Lazio conceded two goals, especially the second one, too easily. It must serve as a valuable lesson for the rest of the season.