Player Ratings: Norwich City u21s 3-5 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s narrowly avoided late drama to secure three points away to Norwich City at Carrow Road last night. Here are our player ratings for the match.

Read the detailed match report of all the action here.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Hubert Graczyk – 8 – Made six saves, some of which were as important as a goal, including a monstrous double save and another late in injury time which definitely secured the win.

Jaydan Kamason – 7.5 – A good performance which showed improvement in possession, in particular his short passing and control in tight areas under pressure. Was very good with his 1v1 defending too but similar to Amass, was caught in behind with Norwich’s counters on occasion.

Tyler Fredricson – 7.5 – Defended well for the most part, mopped up long balls over the top and stepped out to put tackles in. Made an important goalline clearance after Graczyk’s double save.

Louis Jackson – 6.5 – Allowed a bit too much space inside the box for Norwich at times but overall was still good.

Harry Amass – 7 – Good as usual in possession, including some ridiculous composure to play out from the back and evade challenges, but was caught out too high up the pitch at times defensively, which on one occasion led to the match opener.

Finley McAllister – 7.5 – One of his better performances at this level, was quick to win possession in midfield with his tackling and ability to mop up in front of the back four.

Dan Gore – 8 – Continues his return from injury with another impressive performance. He moved the ball well in midfield but really shone when he burst through the gaps in midfield which Norwich couldn’t contain. Also notched an assist for his efforts.

Malachi Sharpe – 7.5 – An exciting performance in the thick of the action in the first half and capped it off with a well-taken goal. Could have easily had another or an assist if his final product was a bit better but he did really well to get into good areas and create openings.

Ruben Curley – 7 – Came more alive in the second half, providing an assist and good control in tight areas to open space at the edge of Norwich’s box.

Ethan Williams – 8 – A strong performance after a short lay-off with injury. Took his goal well and threatened with a couple of long range efforts before supplying the assist for Wheatley’s first with one of his many dangerous crosses from the left wing. Worked hard defensively as well, although he did lose his man from Norwich’s set piece on their second goal.

Ethan Ennis – 5.5 – Played out of position leading the line and just wasn’t afforded the space he thrives on as United pinned Norwich back. He doesn’t have the classic 9 presence to deal with that.

Substitutes

Ethan Wheatley – 9 – Couldn’t really ask for more from a striker off the bench. Came in and immediately offered the centre forward presence that was missing in the box in the first half. A classy finish for his second with a chip over the keeper and good pace and strength to run free to tap in his third for the hat trick. Fantastic response after a tough outing at Doncaster and having to start on the bench.

Jack Moorhouse – 6.5 – His first appearances in over a year, but you wouldn’t have known it, had some nice touches on the ball and kept it simple but clean.

Ashton Missin – 6.5 – Looked lively on the right wing and had a good run and effort on goal.

Tommy Rowe – 5.5 – Lost his man at the back post for Norwich’s second goal and didn’t bring the calmness you’d want at the back for the dying stages.





