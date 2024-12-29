Player ratings: Milan 1-1 Roma – Reijnders and Dybala deliver the goods, Dovbyk inspired

Roma held Milan to a 1-1 draw which put further pressure on coach Paulo Fonseca, with emerging reports suggesting the Rossoneri would be ready to replace him with Sergio Conceicão.

Alex Jimenez kept providing the same liveliness as in recent outings, as he looked able to light up a spark at every moment, unlike Samuel Chukwueze. However, as much as the Rossoneri managed to create a good number of potential chances, they will rue their lack of precision and finishing in the last third.

The Giallorossi looked particularly vulnerable to the hosts’ transitions, but this was also due to their courage in bringing many men forward when they had the chance. Artem Dovbyk delivered a delightful back-heel assist to Paulo Dybala and proved a handful for Milan’s centre-back, who were constantly busy preventing him from receiving the ball.

MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 29: Paulo Dybala of AS Roma gestures during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AS Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 29, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Milan vs Roma – Player ratings

Milan: Maignan 6.5; Emerson Royal 5.5, Thiaw 5.5, Gabbia 6, Theo Hernandez 6; Terracciano 5.5 (46′ Bennacer 6), Fofana 6.5; Chukwueze 5.5 (61′ Abraham 5.5), Reijnders 7, Jimenez 6.5; Morata 5 (86′ Camarda N/A). Coach: Fonseca 6

Best Milan player: Reijnders 7 – He keeps shining and improving, as he is responsible for most of his side’s offensive dangerousness. His opener, set up by a brilliant run from Yousouff Fofana, showcased his brilliant reading of space and a shot quality which is probably unmatched among the Rossoneri.

Lower Milan rating: Morata 5 – His involvement in his side’s opener is really too little for a striker who is theoretically tasked with linking up his side’s play and making his presence felt in the opponents’ box. Rarely seen in the second half, he is among the main ones responsible for Milan’s lack of clinical edge.

MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 29: Paulo Fonseca, Head Coach of AC Milan, reacts after he is shown a red card during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AS Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 29, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Fonseca 6 – While his gameplan wasn’t entirely wrong, his substitutions didn’t help the Rossoneri to mount a final assault in a crucial game. Nevertheless, he can hardly be responsible for the lack of precision and determination shown by his attackers.

Roma: Svilar 6.5; Mancini 6, Hummels 5.5 (46′ Celik 6), N’Dicka 6; Saelemaekers 6 (78′ El Shaarawy 6.5), Koné 5.5 (46′ Pellegrini 6), Paredes 6, Pisilli 6.5, Angelino 6; Dybala 7, Dovbyk 6.5 (86′ Shomourodov N/A). Coach: Ranieri 6.5

Best Roma player: Dybala 7 – It is no surprise that his coach considers him irreplaceable for his side. He brings his technique and creativity all around the pitch, helping his teammates to play out from the back and finishing with amazing quality up front when needed.

Lower Roma rating: Koné 5.5 – He struggles to cope with the pace of Milan midfielders, notably Fofana and Reijnders. As a result, his side’s defence is often exposed to the Rossoneri’s transitions, one of which led to their first goal. Replaced by Lorenzo Pellegrini at half-time after picking up a yellow card.

Ranieri 6.5 – He showed both courage and smartness by instructing his men to occupy the last third of the pitch every time they could and taking off two booked players at half time. He saw the Giallorossi had chances of coming home with points tonight and he was right.