PLAYER RATINGS | Germany 2-0 Denmark – Germany reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024

Germany secured passage to the quarter finals with a 2-0 win against Denmark in Dortmund on Saturday night.

Germany started the first half hot as they caused several issues for Denmark and forced Kasper Schmeichel to make some key saves. They even thought they had scored the opener through Nico Schlotterbeck, but the goal was ruled out due to a foul during the corner. However, after this Germany began to regress in their play as the visitors managed to grow into the game, but play was stopped due to a lighting storm in Dortmund to give Germany a much needed break. After a brief spell of energy after the restart, Germany resulted back to their underwhelming performance.

Coming out for the second half Germany did not really improve and need some luck on their side when Denmark scored from Joachim Andersen but the goal would be ruled out for offside, then minutes later Andersen would give away a penalty which Havertz converted. The penalty was the turning point and Germany doubled their lead in the 68th minute with a composed finished from Jamal Musiala.

The win secured Germany’s first knockout win since 2017 and sets up a quarter-finals tie against either Spain or Georgia in Stuttgart on Friday.

Germany Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer (7) – Made some crucial saves when called upon and kept a clean sheet. Can’t ask more than that.



Joshua Kimmich (6) – Possibly Kimmich’s most solid game so far in this tournament. A good afternoon at right full.

Antonio Rüdiger (8) – Once again the best defender in a German shirt. Made some vital blocks in the first half and continues to be a rock for Die Mannschaft.

Nico Schlotterbeck (6) – Unlucky to have his goal ruled out. Schlotterbeck filled in well considering it was his first start at the tournament.

David Raum (6) – Earned his place in the squad, most of Germany’s attack came from the left-hand side. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him start in the quarter-finals.

Robert Andrich (5) – A relatively quiet performance from the Bayer Leverkusen player. A couple of wayward passes set the tone on his night. Failed to impose himself on the game as he did do in the group stages, which allowed Toni Kroos to pull the strings. Replaced by Emre Can after 64 minutes. Daniel Pinder

Toni Kroos (7) – Germany dominated possession in the early stages but as Denmark grew into the game, Kroos’ influence somewhat diminished. Still, rarely misplaced a pass and was Germany’s best midfielder on the night. DP

Leroy Sané (5) – Similar to his Bundesliga form, Sané started the game off well but as the game went on his influence wained overall showing that the decision to drop Florian Wirtz was the right one, Sané did not offer much else. Jack Meenan

Ilkay Gündogan (6) – Did an excellent job of pinning back Denmark’s defence prior to the suspension of the match, but wanted the space the Leroy Sané often occupied. Was replaced by Niclas Füllkrug in the 65th minute. DP

Jamal Musiala (7) – A rather quiet first 60 minutes for Musiala as he struggled to influence the game to the same extent that he had done in previous games, but when called upon he delivered. Wrapped up the tie for Germany with a cooly placed finish for his third of EURO 2024. JM

Kai Havertz (6) – A frustrating night Infront of goal for Havertz. Yes he scored the opening goal but the Arsenal man had several good chances Infront of goal but lacked the clinical edge. In more crucial ties further down the line, Füllkrug should be the option. JM

Others: Emre Can (5), Niclas Füllkrug (6), Benjamin Henrichs (-), Florian Wirtz (-), Waldemar Anton (-)

GGFN | News Desk