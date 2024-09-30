Player performances in the Presidents Cup
Royal Montreal Golf Club
At Montreal
Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70
UNITED STATES 18 1/2, INTERNATIONAL 11 1/2
International
Foursomes• Fourball• Singles•••Total••Matches• Points
••W-L-T•••••W-L-T••••W-L-T••••W-L-T••••••••••••••
Byeong Hun An ••1-0-0•••••0-1-0••••0-0-1••••1-1-1•••••3••••••1 1/2•
Christian Bezuidenhout ••1-0-0•••••0-1-0••••1-0-0••••2-1-0•••••3••••••2•
Corey Conners ••1-1-0•••••0-2-0••••1-0-0••••2-3-0•••••5••••••2•
Jason Day ••1-0-0•••••0-1-0••••0-1-0••••1-2-0•••••3••••••1•
Mackenzie Hughes ••1-1-0•••••0-1-0••••0-1-0••••1-3-0•••••4••••••1•
Sungjae Im ••1-1-0•••••0-2-0••••0-2-0••••1-4-0•••••5••••••1•
Si Woo Kim ••1-1-0•••••1-0-0••••0-1-0••••2-2-0•••••4••••••2•
Tom Kim ••0-1-0•••••1-1-0••••0-0-1••••1-2-1•••••4••••••1 1/2•
Min Woo Lee ••0-0-0•••••0-1-0••••0-0-1••••0-1-1•••••2••••••1/2•
Hideki Matsuyama ••1-1-0•••••0-2-0••••1-0-0••••2-3-0•••••5•••••2•
Taylor Pendrith ••2-0-0•••••0-2-0••••0-1-0••••2-3-0•••••5••••••2•
Adam Scott ••2-0-0•••••0-2-0••••0-1-0••••2-3-0•••••5••••••2•
___
United States
Foursomes• Fourball• Singles•••Total••Matches• Points
••W-L-T•••••W-L-T••••W-L-T••••W-L-T••••••••••••••
Keegan Bradley ••0-0-0•••••1-1-0••••1-0-0••••2-1-0•••••3•••••• 2•
Sam Burns ••1-0-0•••••2-0-0••••0-0-1••••3-0-1•••••4••••••3 1/2
Patrick Cantlay ••1-1-0•••••2-0-0••••1-0-0••••4-1-0•••••5••••••4•
Wyndham Clark ••0-1-0•••••1-1-0••••0-0-1••••1-2-1•••••4••••••1 1/2•
Tony Finau ••0-1-0•••••2-0-0••••0-1-0••••2-2-0•••••4••••••2•
Brian Harman ••0-2-0•••••0-0-0••••0-1-0••••0-3-0•••••3••••••0•
Russell Henley ••1-1-0•••••1-0-0••••1-0-0••••3-1-0•••••4••••••3•
Max Homa ••0-2-0•••••0-0-0••••1-0-0••••1-2-0•••••3••••••1•
Collin Morikawa ••1-1-0•••••2-0-0••••1-0-0••••4-1-0•••••5••••••4•
Xander Schauffele ••1-1-0•••••2-0-0••••1-0-0••••4-1-0•••••5••••••4•
Scottie Scheffler ••1-1-0•••••2-0-0••••0-1-0••••3-2-0•••••5••••••3•
Sahith Theegala ••0-1-0•••••1-0-0••••0-0-1••••1-1-1•••••3••••••1 1/2•
___
The Associated Press