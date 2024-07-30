Player joins Chelsea’s pre-season in USA but the ‘club is divided’ in concerning update

One player has now joined up with the rest of the Chelsea pre-season squad over in the USA and whilst it might be a boost for Enzo Maresca, the club is divided.

Maresca is obviously going to be keen to have his strongest squad possible to pick from in the next upcoming pre-season friendly matches, so he will be pleased to have an extra option.

Enzo Fernandez is also a key player for Chelsea so of course Maresca is going to be pleased to have him back.

However, the concerns are whether it is going to cause any issues amongst the group and how the overall morale might now be effected by Fernandez’s return, and that is due to what happened with him and his Argentine team mates after winning the Copa America this summer.

They sang a racist and homophobic song directed at French national team players and naturally, all hell broke loose after that. There are now concerns over how the French players and others in the Chelsea squad will act when Fernandez comes back in.

Fernandez is back with the squad

The situation remains tense

The Argentine midfielder is now back with the squad, according to the latest report.

Local source Christian Martin says Enzo Fernandez has joined pre season. The club is divided, some French players see it one way while the rest of the club including Enzo Maresca see it differently. Willy Caballero explained the cultural context to the players. The club hopes to solve the issue amicably, however a sanction on Enzo can’t be ruled out.