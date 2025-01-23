Play resumes at 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after 86-minute suspension due to high winds

The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open resumed Thursday after an 86-minute suspension in the second round due to high winds.

The PGA Tour suspended play at 2:05 p.m. PT before play resumed at 3:30 p.m. PT. Sunset at Torrey Pines is about 5:15 p.m., meaning the second round is unlikely to be completed Thursday.

The horn blew as leader Ludvig Aberg and his group of Sahith Theegala and Keegan Bradley were walking off the 12th green. Sustained winds of 15-10 miles an hour with gusts over 30 were affecting both courses at Torrey Pines, especially holes with elevated greens and those flanking the Pacific Ocean.

Torrey Pines North and South are playing 5.3 (!) and 2.7 shots harder than yesterday, respectively.@Joel_Dahmen provides mid-round insight on how to handle windy conditions. pic.twitter.com/PIfsUvr4ue — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 23, 2025

Aberg is 2 over thru 12 holes but remain the solo leader at 7 under. Hayden Springer is solo second at 6 under while amateur Luke Clanton and Lanto Griffin are T-3 at 5 under.

Only 15 players of the 152 in the field completed their second rounds when the horn blew.

