🔴 PL LIVE: Man City and Chelsea in action before Liverpool face Forest

Four Premier League ties kick off the midweek action, follow them live here!

Current scores:

Chelsea 0-0 Bournemouth

Brentford 0-0 Manchester City

West Ham 0-0 Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (8pm Kick Off).

2025-01-14T19:34:27Z

Chelsea 0-0 Bournemouth

An early injury worry for Bournemouth and David Brooks, who is left in a heap on the halfway line.





2025-01-14T19:32:11Z

KICK OFF!

We're underway in our three early kick offs, and we'll keep you across all the action right here.

2025-01-14T19:02:21Z

So, the teams are all in. Any shocks?

Liverpool will be hoping Alisson can repeat the heroics of Kelleher last time the sides met...

Last time out at the City Ground 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/9mz72y0SyW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2025

2025-01-14T18:48:14Z

🚨 NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

Liverpool welcome back Dominik Szoboszlai in place of Curtis Jones, while Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz keep Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota out of the side.

Team news is in for our clash with Nottingham Forest ⚪️ #NFOLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2025

Nottingham Forest continue with the same team that has been serving them well in recent weeks, with Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi all in support of top scorer Chris Wood.

Your Forest XI to face Liverpool. 👊 pic.twitter.com/6FyrPhvGFC — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) January 14, 2025

2025-01-14T18:28:31Z

🚨 WEST HAM VS FULHAM TEAM NEWS

Graham Potter has opted for what looks to be a diamond midfield in the absence of a recognised no.9, with Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Carlos Soler and Guido Rodriguez all starting.

Our London derby XI ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ZzqwxKBSAu — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Marco Silva welcomes back Emile Smith Rowe in what looks to be a more traditional 4-2-3-1 system.

2025-01-14T18:23:00Z

🚨 BRENTFORD VS MANCHESTER CITY TEAM NEWS

Kyle Walker is absent from the matchday squad as he is in talks over an Etihad exit, while Stefan Ortega returns in goal. Despite starring against Salford, none of Jérémy Doku, Jack Grealish or James McAtee are in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Brentford opt for a back four with Roeslev and Keane Lewis Potter as fullbacks, with Mikkel Damsgaard supporting their lethal front two.

Your Bees to host City 🐝 pic.twitter.com/2ovaThelus — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 14, 2025

2025-01-14T18:16:42Z

🚨 CHELSEA VS BOURNEMOUTH TEAM NEWS!

Romeo Lavia returns to the first team, while Josh Acheampong continues at centre-back, with Moises Caicedo moving out to right back!

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have Mark Travers replacing the ineligible Kepa, while Semenyo appears to be playing centrally amid a striker crisis.

2025-01-14T18:05:15Z

Hello and welcome to OneFootball's coverage of Tuesday's Premier League action! Four games take place today with Liverpool visiting Nottingham Forest as they look to put more distance between themselves and the chasing pack, while Graham Potter takes charge of his first PL game as West Ham boss.

In case you needed reminding, here's how the Premier League table currently looks...