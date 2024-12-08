🔴 LIVE Premier League: Tottenham double lead against Chelsea

Four games take place in the Premier League on Sunday, with a London derby rounding off the wekeend.

Here's how it is all unfolding.

Tottenham ahead against Chelsea





Scorers: Solanke 5', Kulusevski 11'

Under-pressure Ange Postecoglou and his Tottenham side face Chelsea as they look to get their season back on track.

It was the visitors who made the brighter start, but the hosts took the lead after Marc Cucurella's slip allowed Brennan Johnson to run away with the ball, before his cross was steered home by Dominic Solanke.

Another slip from the Spaniard spelled more trouble for Chelsea, as Johnson found Dejan Kulusevski, who wriggled free before firing low past Robert Sanchez.

It could have been 3-0 when Udogie fired wide, with Postecoglou's side high press causing Chelsea all sorts of problems.

Earlier....

Arsenal held by Fulham





Scorers: Jimenez 10' : Saliba 53'

Title-chasing Arsenal travel to Craven Cottage to take on high-flying Fulham in a London derby.

The Gunners had much of the possession in the opening stages, and William Saliba almost made it two goals in four days as he glanced a header wide.

But with their first attack, the hosts took the lead against the run of play as Raul Jimenez ran in behind the Arsenal defence before firing low into the bottom corner, handing his side the early advantage.

Arsenal continued to dominate possession, but they could not find a way past a stubborn Fulham back five, with Mikel Arteta's side failing to have a shot on target in the opening stages.

The Gunners could not find a way through before the break, but began the second half more brightly as a series of set-pieces caused havoc in the Fulham box before William Saliba tapped home from a corner for his second goal in four days.

They then grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck once more, dominating possession against an increasingly tired looking Fulham side, as Kai Havertz fired an effort wide.

And after Thomas Partey headed wide from a corner, Arsenal thought they had won it three minutes from time as Gabriel Martinelli crossed to the back post for Bukayo Saka to head home, only for VAR to rule it out for offside, forcing the Gunners to settle for a draw and lose more ground on Liverpool.

Ipswich Town lose to Bournemouth





Scorers: Chaplin 21'; Unal 88', Outtara 90+1'

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town threw away yet another lead late on as Bournemouth fought back to win 2-1 at Portman Road.

The game began in an open fashion, with Liam Delap firing wide from a corner as the hosts looked for an early goal.

Bournemouth came close too, with a fizzed cross just evading two Cherries forwards, who would have had a tap in.

But Ipswich began to move into the ascendency and got the goal that their early promise deserved just before the midway point of the first half.

From a throw in, the ball dropped to Conor Chaplin, who fired low past Kepa from just inside the penalty area to hand the hosts the lead.

They had the ball in the net a second time moments later, only for VAR to rule it out for a foul on Kepa underneath the Bournemouth crossbar.

The Cherries began to push for an equaliser, and had a shout for a penalty turned down as they pushed Ipswich back.

Despite that pressure, Ipswich headed into the break in the lead, hoping for a mammoth three points to move them away from the relegation zone.

Bournemouth continued to see the majority of the ball in the opening stages of the second half, but could not find a way to test Ari Muric in the Ipswich goal as a well-marshalled home defence combined with some wasteful Bournemouth finishing.

Finally though, the pressure told as Enes Unal snuck in at the back post equalise, before Outtarra pounced on a loose ball to tap home a winner in stoppage time.

Leicester City snatch point against Brighton





Scorers: Vardy 86', Reid 90+1; Lamptey 37', Minteh 79'

Leicester City snatched a massive point as Ruud Van Nistelrooy's side fought back to draw 2-2 with Brighton at the King Power Stadium.

It was Brighton who began the game on the front foot, pinning the hosts back without being able to find a way through to test Hermansen in the Leicester goal.

Ten minutes before the interval though, the visitors finally found a breakthrough. Tariq Lamptey rescued an overhit cross from fellow fullback Estupinan, before cutting inside and curling a left footed effort into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Leicester offered little, with a late James Justin header their only first half effort on target.

The Foxes improved after half-time, but were still lacking any attacking thrust with Jamie Vardy ploughing a lone furrow at the top of the pitch.

And, just as they looked to be running low on ideas the points seemed secured for Brighton by substitute Yankuba Minteh. The exciting winger raced onto a long ball before tying two Leicester defenders in knots and finding the bottom corner.

But the Foxes had other ideas, and Jamie Vardy struck three minutes from time before the veteran forward then squared the ball for Bobby De Cordova Reid to snatch a shock leveller in stoppage time, and continue Van Nistelrooy's unbeaten start to life in the midlands.

