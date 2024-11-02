🔴 PL Live: Isak hands Newcastle United the lead Arsenal in early kick off

Arsenal behind against Newcastle United





Scorers: Isak 12'

Arsenal travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United in the day's early kick off, with the Gunners five points off top spot in the Premier League heading into the clash.

The Gunners began the game on the front foot, with Leandro Trossard dragging the first effort of the contest wide from the edge of the penalty area.

The home side began to settle though, and took the lead after just 12 minutes with their first effort of the game as Alexander Isak powered home a header from an Anthony Gordon cross to hand his side an early advantage.

Though Arsenal continued to dominate the ball, Newcastle remained a threat on the counter attack as the visitors pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Chances came at both ends as Bukayo Saka flashed a cross along the six yard box before Mikel Merino's effort was blocked on the line by Lewis Hall, while at the other end Anthony Gordon provided a teasing cross of his own that Newcastle could not convert.

The game became increasingly broken up as the half went on, with both sides guilty of a series of petty fouls which ensured that no momentum could be built. leaving Newcastle heading into the break narrowly in front.

The hosts emerged stronger after half time too, with Joe Willock seeing his effort saved by David Raya within moments of kick off.

Still to come...

Bournemouth host Manchester City





Bournemouth are looking to continue their good form as they host reigning champions Manchester City.

Leicester City travel to Ipswich





Leicester City face an Ipswich side still seeking their first Premier League win of the season.

Liverpool vs Brighton





Liverpool play host to Brighton in a repeat of their midweek clash in the EFL Cup.

Nottingham Forest take on West Ham





Nottingham Forest will be looking to continue their good start to the season against West Ham.

Southampton vs Everton





Southampton and Everton meet in a relegation six pointer.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace





Finally, winless Wolves welcome Crystal Palace to Molineux.

