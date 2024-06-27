PL club have ‘revived’ interest in £50m United man who’s been deemed ‘surplus to requirements’

INEOS are looking to get the wheels in motion on a pivotal transfer window by sanctioning the exits of numerous first-team players.

A report from Manchester Evening News yesterday revealed that the likes of Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri, Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen and Aaron Wan-Bissaka can all leave this summer, the latter of which has already held talks over a potential switch to Galatasaray.

Fans were taken aback when one outlet in Turkey claimed that United would accept a fee as low as £5.9 million to move on the right-back, taking a £44m hit on the £50m they forked out for him in 2019.

Wan-Bissaka could exit Old Trafford but stay in Premier League

Now, Wan-Bissaka seemingly has his pick out of two potential suitors, as The Times has revealed that West Ham United have ‘revived their interest’ in a deal for the 26-year-old, who has been deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co.

Re: Wan-Bissaka. There have been positive talks with Galatasaray, but my understanding has been the same for some time that the player’s preference is to return to London. New reports courtesy of @garyjacob suggest West Ham have revived their interest. — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) June 27, 2024

Should he stay for another year, Wan-Bissaka will have to settle for playing second fiddle to Diogo Dalot. It’s clear that the Portugal star is Erik ten Hag’s first choice in the position, although both were granted almost equal game time last season as they took turns deputising for sidelined left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Meanwhile, West Ham chiefs are now operating in line with new manager Julen Lopetegui’s requests. He had previously shown interest in the United fullback during his time at the Molineux last winter, so it’s no surprise he’s sizing up a deal ahead of his maiden campaign in the Irons’ dugout.

