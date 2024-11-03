Pius Suter scores twice as Canucks beat Sharks 3-2

Vancouver Canucks center Pius Suter (24) is congratulated by defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Pius Suter scored his second goal of the game with 25.7 seconds left, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jake DeBrusk also scored for Vancouver, giving the Canucks a 2-1 lead with 4:22 to play. It was DeBrusk’s first goal with Vancouver after signing a seven-year deal in the offseason. Kevin Lankinen stopped 21 shots.

Mikael Granlund had the tying goal for the Sharks with 1:17 to go, and Nico Sturm also scored for the Sharks. Mackenzie Blackwood had 25 saves.

The Canucks entered the game on a two-game skid after winning four straight. They snapped the Sharks’ three-game win streak after San Jose had lost nine straight to begin the season.

Takeaways

Canucks: After a 6-0 home loss to the Devils on Wednesday, Vancouver responded with a win over a suddenly surging Sharks team.

Sharks: Timothy Liljegren, who San Jose acquired from Toronto earlier this week, played nearly 17 minutes in his debut. Liljegren, a first-round selection in 2017, figures to receive more playing time with the rebuilding Sharks than he did with the Maple Leafs.

Key moment

Granlund's goal with the net empty temporarily tied the game late at 2-2. But the Canucks immediately pressed into the Sharks' zone, and Suter slapped a shot past Blackwood off a feed by Conor Garland for the winner.

Key stat

Vancouver went 0 for 2 on the power play, extending its streak without a power-play goal to four games.

Up Next

Canucks visit Anaheim on Tuesday. and the Sharks host Columbus.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl