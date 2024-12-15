Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, here's how to watch. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

When the 10-3 Pittsburgh Steelers beat the 3-10 Cleveland Browns last weekend, the win was to be expected, given the teams' current records. The winner of the Steelers' upcoming game on Sunday may not be as obvious. The Steelers will head east to play the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles on one of the weekend's biggest games between two of the league's top teams. The Eagles have already secured their playoff spot, a win this weekend for the Steelers' will confirm their post-season berth, too. (Here are all the playoff scenarios for the Steelers and how they can clinch their spot, even if they don't defeat the Eagles.) Here’s all the info you need about today's Steelers vs. Eagles game, and you can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game:

Date: December 15, 2024

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Steelers vs. Eagles game on?

The Steelers play the Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

How to watch the Steelers vs. Eagles game:

The Eagles vs. Steelers game on Fox can be streamed on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

