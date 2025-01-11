Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Wild Card game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Lamar Jackson #8 and the Baltimore Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Saturday in the AFC North Wild Card game. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

This Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens for their Wild Card Weekend AFC match-up. While the odds for the No. 6 Steelers vs. No. 3 Ravens game favor the Ravens, history shows that the Steelers have had success against Lamar Jackson before. Prior to the Ravens' win in Week 16, the Ravens had lost four of Jackson's five career starts against the Steelers. So the upcoming game between the two AFC North rivals is shaping up to be unmissable. The Ravens vs. Steelers game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s all the info you need about the Ravens at Steelers game, plus everything you need to know about watching NFL games from now through the 2025 Super Bowl. You can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Ravens vs. Steelers game:

Date: January 11, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

What channel is the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on?

The Ravens vs. Steelers game is this Saturday, Jan. 11 airing live at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game:

Stream Ravens vs. Steelers Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming home to the AFC Wild Card game between the Ravens and the Steelers. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. New subscribers can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. Watch on Prime Video at Amazon

Is the Steelers at Ravens game airing on local TV?

While nationally the Steelers vs. Ravens game will be available only on Amazon Prime Video and NFL+, the game will also air locally for fans in the Baltimore and Pittsburgh areas (WMAR-ABC locally in Baltimore, WPXI-NBC locally in Pittsburgh).

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers odds:

The odds for Saturday night's Steelers at Ravens Wild Card game favor the Ravens.

Complete NFL Wild Card schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, January 11

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, January 12

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 13

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

