Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers meet in game 4 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (15-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-12, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-0, 1.90 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -127, Pirates +107; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-1 series lead.

Pittsburgh has gone 5-6 in home games and 13-12 overall. The Pirates have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.72.

Milwaukee has an 11-4 record in road games and a 15-8 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.31 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has five doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-33 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the Brewers. Gary Sanchez is 6-for-24 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .199 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 2.86 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press