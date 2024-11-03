Pittsburgh hosts Radford to begin season

Radford Highlanders at Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Radford in the season opener.

Pittsburgh finished 22-11 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Panthers averaged 75.6 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from deep last season.

Radford finished 6-12 in Big South play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 11.1 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press