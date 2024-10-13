Pittsburgh football best seasons: Panthers off to 6-0 start for first time in decades

Pittsburgh Panthers football is harkening back to the days of Dan Marino, and becoming one of the more intriguing surprise teams of the 2024 college football season.

Pitt held off Cal, 17-15, in ACC action on Saturday and is now off to its best start to a season (6-0) since 1982, when Marino was playing quarterback and led the Panthers to a 9-3 record. They entered the US LBM Coaches Poll at No. 24 earlier this week and should rise higher after another narrow win.

Pitt's undefeated record is more of a reflection of its resilience and survival skills than an indication of dominance at this point. The Panthers trailed Cincinnati, 27-6, late in the third quarter in Week 2 and won, 28-27. They trailed West Virginia, 34-24, with less than five minutes to go in the fourth quarter and won in Week 3. Last week, they were tied with North Carolina early in the fourth quarter before pulling out a win.

Pitt's defense then endured a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Cal on Saturday, getting a stop with less than a minute left in regulation after the Golden Bears got the ball with a chance to drive down the field for a go-ahead field goal.

It's all coming together during this remarkable turnaround for the program, which finished the 2023 season with a 3-9 record. The Panthers are already bowl eligible in coach Pat Narduzzi's 10th season and their offense, led by quarterback Eli Holstein, entered this week ranked among the top 10 in the country in yards and points. There's suddenly an unexpected threat to Miami and Clemson atop the ACC.

Here's what you need to know about the best starts for Pitt football over the years, the Panthers' best seasons, and Narduzzi's coaching track record:

IN DEPTH: ACC commissioner Jim Phillips bullish on league's future amid chaos surrounding college athletics

Best starts for Pitt Panthers football

1982 : 6-0

1991 : 5-0

2002 : 5-1

2009 : 9-1

2021: 6-1

Best seasons for Pitt Panthers football

Pittsburgh has a long and illustrious history in college football, with four seasons in which the program was named the national champion by at least one outlet. The Panthers' only national title in the modern era, and their most recent title, occurred in 1976. Here's a look at Pittsburgh's best seasons since then:

1976 : 12-0

1977 : 9-2-1

1979 : 11-1

1980 : 11-1

1981 : 11-1

2002 : 9-4

2008 : 9-4

2009 : 10-3

2021 : 11-3

2022: 9-4

Pat Narduzzi coaching record

Here's a look at Narduzzi's coaching track record during his 10 seasons as a head coach, all of which have been spent at Pittsburgh:

2015 : 8-5

2016 : 8-5

2017 : 5-7

2018 : 7-7

2019 : 8-5

2020 : 6-5

2021 : 11-3

2022 : 9-4

2023 : 3-9

2024 : 6-0 (2-0 ACC)

Career: 71-50

Follow USA TODAY Network sports reporter Mark Giannotto on social media @mgiannotto and email him at mgiannotto@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pittsburgh football best seasons: 2024 Panthers off to rare 6-0 start