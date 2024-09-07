Pitt roars back from 21-point deficit for 28-27 win over Cincinnati and 2-0 start

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eli Holstein threw touchdown passes on consecutive drives, Ben Saul kicked a 35-yard field goal with 17 seconds left and Pittsburgh rallied from 21 points down to take a 28-27 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Through three quarters, it looked like the Bearcats (1-1) were going to run the Panthers (2-0) out of Nippert Stadium, dominating Pitt on both sides of the ball and leading 27-6.

Pittsburgh faced a third-and-4 deep in their own territory on the game-winning drive, but a delay of game on the Bearcats defense gave the Panthers a first down. A 34-yard completion to wide receiver Konata Mumpfield three plays later moved the Panthers into red zone and in position for Saul's winning field goal.

Cincinnati got off to a fast start and led 14-3 after the first quarter. but penalties and special teams mistakes hurt them the remainder of the game.

UP NEXT

Pitt: Hosts West Virginia next Saturday.

Cincinnati: At Miami (Ohio) next Saturday.

Alex Frank, The Associated Press