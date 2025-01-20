Pistons vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Detroit Pistons play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Detroit Pistons are spending $5,977,330 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $5,786,520 per win
Game Time: 2:00 PM EST on Monday January 20, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass:
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Space City Home Network
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
