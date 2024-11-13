Pistons' Tim Hardaway Jr. leaves in wheelchair after banging head on court

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

In a scary third-quarter sequence, Detroit Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. took an elbow to the face, a knee to his head, then hit his head on the court and had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

Tuesday night's game against the Miami Heat had to be halted for several minutes as medical staff tended to Hardaway, who at one point tried to stand up but then sat back down on the court.

The Pistons ended up winning the game 123-121 in overtime.

Hardaway underwent a CAT scan and results were negative, former TNT Sports reporter Chris Haynes posted on social media.

Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. had to taken off the court in a wheelchair after taking an elbow to the face and later in the possession hitting his head on the hardwood.



Hardaway, 32, has been one of the Pistons' top players this season, averaging 12.5 points per game and hitting 45.7% of his 3-point attempts.

