Pistons host the Timberwolves in cross-conference game

Minnesota Timberwolves (17-16, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -6; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Detroit Pistons in a non-conference matchup.

The Pistons have gone 7-8 at home. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 48.5 points per game in the paint led by Cade Cunningham averaging 10.7.

The Timberwolves are 8-9 on the road. Minnesota has a 6-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons' 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Pistons allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 23.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 9.5 assists for the Pistons.

Julius Randle is averaging 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 106.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Simone Fontecchio: day to day (personal), Jaden Ivey: out (leg).

Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: out (ankle), Luka Garza: out (ankle), Josh Minott: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press