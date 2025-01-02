Pistons G Jaden Ivey exits court in stretcher after collision with Cole Anthony

Jaden Ivey appeared to suffer a severe ankle injury on Wednesday. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey was enjoying a career year, which will now probably have to be put on hold.

The former fifth overall pick exited Wednesday's game in a stretcher after a collision with Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony left him writhing in pain on the court. The scene immediately interrupted the action, with several players from both teams surrounding Ivey as trainers attended to him.

Further replay showed Ivey's ankle was bent several degrees the wrong way.

It was a somber scene as Ivey received treatment, with Anthony in tears as he looked on. The crowd applauded Ivey multiple times and chanted his last name as he was wheeled off with a Gatorade towel covering his left leg.

Sending prayers to Jaden Ivey, who was stretchered off in the 4th quarter after suffering an apparent leg injury. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mvaetcRgL7 — FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun (@FanDuelSN_FL) January 2, 2025

Such an injury would be brutal for any player, but it's particularly bad for Ivey given that he seemed to be taking a step forward in his third NBA season.

Before Wednesday, Ivey had been averaging career highs nearly across the board, including in points (17.4 per game), rebounds (4.2), steals (0.9), field-goal percentage (45.3%) and 3-point percentage (39.2%). That performance is a major reason why the Pistons have already equaled last year's win total with a record of 14-18 entering Wednesday's game.