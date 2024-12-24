Pistons expose LeBron James and Lakers for what they are — and aren't — in L.A. loss

Lakers star LeBron James, right, drives against Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II during the first half of the Lakers' 117-114 loss Monday at Crypto.com Arena. James finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. (Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

Identity in the NBA, the foundational qualities that define how a team will play most nights, are almost always forged over the course of a season.

The Lakers began the season convinced they would need to simply outscore their opponents because of their defensive liabilities. Then, in a 180-degree turn, an improved defensive effort helped fuel their recent run of strong play — the team simply pouring more energy into that area of the court.

But what about the parts of identity that can’t be learned? What about the things that just are?

On Monday night against the Detroit Pistons the Lakers, at times, played with speed. They were, at times, able to play with physicality.

But the Lakers, on most nights, are simply a roster trying to be those things. And against a team such as Detroit, one that doesn’t have to try to be physical or athletic, it’s crystal clear what the Lakers aren’t — big, strong or particularly athletic.

LeBron James made a career of owning those traits at levels no one else could match. But 22 years in the NBA has provided a template for how to bully smaller players, the Pistons hunting the smallest Lakers with Cade Cunningham — often Austin Reaves — and battering them for a 117-114 win.

The Lakers (16-13), who trailed by as many as 11 in the fourth after getting bruised for most of the second half, got to within three in the final 30 seconds. But Anthony Davis missed a driving layup. And while a foul got called, Detroit challenged, and officials overturned the decision.

The Pistons (13-17) and Cunningham again went at Reaves, with the Lakers' guard forcing a late-clock miss. The team had 3.7 seconds and one last chance to get a tie, but James missed an open three just before the buzzer.

Monday’s loss was a testament to the Lakers’ growing understanding of the way they need to play, aided by some welcomed offense provided by 14 successful three-pointers — the most for the Lakers in five games.

And physically, the Lakers did fight — just not with as much comfortability as the Pistons.

No Laker had a second foul called on them until there was 4 minutes 20 seconds left in the game. And Detroit’s muscle certainly contributed to the Lakers’ 20 turnovers, mistakes that led to 28 Pistons points (the Lakers scored only nine off 12 Detroit turnovers).

James led the Lakers with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Each of the other four starters scored at least 10, but ex-Laker Malik Beasley scored 21 off the Detroit bench. The Pistons’ reserves outscored the Lakers’ 52-28.

