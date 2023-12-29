Pistons blow 19-point halftime lead vs. Celtics, lose OT thriller to tie 76ers for longest losing streak in NBA history

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons have lost an NBA-record tying 28 straight games. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) (Brian Fluharty via Getty Images)

For a half on Thursday, the Detroit Pistons looked poised for one of the biggest upsets in NBA history.

In the end, they did what they did best. They lost. The Celtics rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to tie the game in the third quarter then held on in an overtime thriller for a 128-122 win. The loss was the 28th straight for the Pistons, tying the 2014-15/15-16 Process-era Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in NBA history.

The Pistons went to Boston Thursday as 17.5-point underdogs, fresh off securing the longest single-season losing streak in league history. Sparked by a 22-point first half from Cade Cunningham, they stunned the TD Garden crowd by opening a 66-47 halftime lead.

Celtics rally in 3rd before wild 4th quarter

It came apart in the third quarter that saw the Celtics rally to tie the game at 82-82. The Celtics then took their first lead of the game with a Derrick White jump shot to open the fourth. The Pistons remained poised and battled in a back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw the Celtics take a lead in the final seconds of regulation on a close goaltending call.

Boston had a chance to win in regulation after the call gave them a 108-106 lead with 8.1 seconds remaining. Cade Cunningham sent back a Jayson Tatum layup near the glass that was called goaltending on the floor.

The goaltending on Tatum's layup gives the Celtics a 108-106 lead 👀



8 seconds remaining, Pistons ball on NBA TV!



Pistons-Celtics | Live on NBA TV

📲 https://t.co/Q9lUtN6Nv0 pic.twitter.com/7dF48U1sSS — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2023

Officials spent several moments reviewing the play before concluding that there was no "clear and conclusive evidence to overturn the call on the floor."

Goaltending or clean block?



pic.twitter.com/SBzEpasT6S — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 29, 2023

But the Pistons weren't done. Cunningham had a look from the corner on the other end for a go-ahead 3-pointer. Jrue Holiday got a hand up on the shot, and it bounced off the front of the rim. But Bojan Bogdanovic was there for the rebound and the putback to tie the game at 108-108.

Bogey with the putback to tie the game pic.twitter.com/01OAqua4tV — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 29, 2023

Tatum had a look at the other end for a game-winner in regulation, but it bounced off the rim to send the game to overtime.

The teams continued to battle back and forth in the extra session before a Holiday and-1 gave the Celtics the lead for good at 116-115 with 2:13 remaining in overtime.

The Celtics avoided their own disgrace with the win. With Boston boasting the best record in basketball, it was widely viewed as a given that Detroit would tie the record on Thursday. The only question on the minds of most was if the Pistons would eventually claim the record for their own. They'll now have the chance on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.